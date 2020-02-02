North-east community council in appeal for nominations

Nominations are being sought for Westhill and Elrick community council.

Those who want to be involved in the future of the area, are encouraged to put forward nominations for a new community council.

The group was voluntarily dissolved on January 9, but is in the process of being re-established after a short period of being disbanded.

The election period is under way and nomination forms are now available from Garioch@aberdeenshire.gov.uk and Westhill Library.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

All forms must be returned by 4pm on Thursday February 20.

If the nominations exceed the places which are available, a ballot will take place on Thursday February 27.

This will be held at the Ashdale Hall between 12pm-8pm.

The community council’s annual general meeting is due to take place on Thursday March 12 at 7pm in Holiday Inn, Westhill.