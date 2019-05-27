Council failed to provide appropriate support Aberdeen woman caring for grandchildren

Aberdeen City Council failed to provide appropriate support to a woman caring for two children, a watchdog said.

The woman took care of her grandchildren when they were removed from their mother’s care and the Scottish Public Services Ombudsman found Aberdeen City Council took almost three weeks to check if she needed support and financial assistance.

The watchdog said the council should apologise for “failing to provide proactive support.”

An SPSO report said: “The council failed to provide appropriate and timely support.”

The report added: “The council should reflect on the findings of this investigation, identify appropriate further learning and feed back to staff in a supportive manner.”

A council spokesman said: “We note the SPSO’s decisions and have already ensured the learning from this case has been implemented in practice and guidance to staff.”