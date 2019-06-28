Council eyes site for new north-east school campus

Councillors have announced a preferred site for a new multi-million-pound community campus in the north-east.

Aberdeenshire Council has committed to delivering the £71 million project in Peterhead, with plans for a 1,400-pupil secondary along with the potential for a new primary school for up to 600 children.

The public were given the chance to vote during a consultation event on the two preferred options – the current Peterhead Academy site on Prince Street and a plot of land at Kinmundy.

Councillors unanimously backed the site at Kinmundy at a meeting yesterday.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Councillor Gillian Owen said: “I’m delighted to move the recommendations in this paper.

“I have seen for myself the excitement and energy this project is generating locally.”

In a new report, council officers revealed there was a “strong preference” for the academy to be located at Kindmundy, with 281 supporting this option compared to 101 for the current site.

It said: “The main reason for this was around less disruption to pupils’ education. However, there were some concerns raised around the distance to Kinmundy for those living in the town centre.”

The report added there was also a “strong preference” for some community facilities, including the school theatre and pool, to be retained in the town centre.