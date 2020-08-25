Council exploring e-bike plans for north-east town

Plans to install e-bikes in the north-east are being looked at by a north-east council.

Aberdeenshire Council is looking into creating an electric bike hub at Kintore Station, as part of a wider plan for Formartine and Buchan.

It is proposed there may be 20 bikes available for hire across Formartine and Buchan, which will be spread across five hub locations.

One of these hubs would be Kintore Station, where the council proposes to install four or eight e-bikes in either one or two lockers, where they would be connected to a power source to allow the batteries to charge.

Aberdeenshire Council has also suggested there is a potential to charge for example £20 or £25 a day for the use of the bike, which would cover costs of maintenance and parts, as monthly checks will be carried out.

It has been proposed that this would ideally be run through an online booking system.

A report that will be discussed by councillors at the Garioch area committee next week states: “With the increasing popularity of electric bikes and cycling in general, demand for rentable bikes is increasing.

“What was once typically urban proposal, public access bikes are becoming more mainstream and with advances in smart technology, GPS tracking and Bluetooth connectivity, the costs associated with public bike hires has diminished significantly.

“This electric bike hire scheme would provide many benefits – namely improving accessibility to active and sustainable travel, and providing an environmentally friendly way to get around.

“It is expected that the scheme would provide recreational value as well as the potential to provide commuter options, within Kintore and to local towns such as Inverurie and Blackburn.

“The implementation of an e-bike hire scheme at Kintore Station would add value to the visitor experience of those arriving in Kintore. It could be a catalyst to develop the town as a destination with something different to try, as the ability to hire an e-bike in the north-east of Scotland is limited in terms of locations.”

The proposed model recommended for the scheme has been described as a “hybrid step through bike, with a range of up to 110 miles, integrated lights, a comfortable saddle and suitable for a multitude of terrains.”

The team behind the initiative has been engaging with a German company called “I lock it” which provides a booking, locking and management system.

Payment is taken online and when the user wants to unlock bike the mobile application uses Bluetooth to connect to the lock, and it will unlock.

A survey is being drafted in order to ascertain whether respondents would use the scheme, as well as get feedback on appropriate pricing structures.

It is estimated that it will cost £14,200 to start up, and cost £1,600 per year.

If successful, there would be an opportunity to expand the scheme, with locations suggested in Inverurie, Huntly, Insch and Kemnay.