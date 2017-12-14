Council explains how they make the decision on which Aberdeen pavements to grit

People across Aberdeen have complained about a number of pavements not being gritted.

Aberdeen City Council today explained exactly what areas they prioritise, and explained why some streets may not have been gritted as often as you would hope.

In a post on social media the city council wrote: “We’re very aware they’re icy and we’re trying our best in difficult circumstances.

“We prioritise pavement gritting into categories 1 and 2 – 1 being the most used pavements first (roughly Union Street and Rosemount areas) and then the rest around the city as resources permit.

“Every time it freezes or snows, we go back to the priority 1 routes as they’re the top priority – we’ve had several nights when it’s rained and then had below freezing temperatures so every morning there’s been a new layer of ice on the pavements and we start the cycle again with the priority 1 routes.”

For those areas that have an empty grit bin, residents can contact the council using this form to request it be refilled.