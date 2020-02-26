Council earmarks sites for new Aberdeen housing developments

More than a dozen sites have been earmarked for potential residential development in Aberdeen City Council’s proposed local development plan.

Sites at North Denmore, Old Skene Road, Balgownie, Dubford and Eday Road would all be set aside for housing under the plans.

Land at Woodend Hospital would also be designated for residential development.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

And the site of the former Kaimhill Outdoor Centre, as well as the Urquhart Building at City Hospital, would be kept back for housing.

The proposals are due to go before councillors at Monday’s full council meeting.

A report contained within the plans reads: “The slight over-allocation of housing would ensure that, should any other sites be removed (for instance during the examination), there is a lower risk of other less desirable and late stage sites being brought in as replacements.”