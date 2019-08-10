Politician urges Aberdeen City Council to take action over mouldy walls

An MSP has written to council bosses over a long-running saga regarding windows at an Aberdeen property.

Kevin Stewart has hit out at Aberdeen City Council over its “inaction” regarding homes in Skene Place.

Residents, including Freddie Cumming, 63, have been complaining that they have been left with draughty windows – causing walls to go mouldy.

The building, Skene Place, on Skene Street, currently houses 12 properties which are a mixture of council and privately owned homes.

Aberdeen City Council had previously said it was limited in what work could be carried out at Skene Place due to it being a listed building.

Work was due to take place last summer to recondition the windows but has now been scheduled for winter.

The council has written to tenants letting them know replacements are due to be fitted in November.

Freddie, who has lived in the property for 20 years, has complained to the local authority several times.

He claims his windows have been measured three times, but work has yet to take place.

Freddie said: “The council has been really slow with it. I want them to do it just now because it is summer time, so it will be ready for winter.

“I think they have had plenty of time to do something or appoint a contractor for the work.

“I’ve been here for 20 years and I’ve just had to put up with the draughty windows.

“I’ve always been told I was getting new windows. They’ve been measured three times but nothing has ever come from it.

“Kevin Stewart has been fighting for me for the last three years. I don’t think they are listening to me.

Mr Stewart said: “It is outrageous these windows have not been replaced and it is galling that the people who live in Skene Place are suffering because of the council’s inaction.

“The council has an obligation to ensure that its tenants are housed in affordable, warm, energy efficient homes and in this case they are failing in their duty and have been for a very long time.

“The council must act now to sort out this situation and stop dragging their feet.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “We are aware that the process of having the windows replaced has been protracted, and this has been primarily due to the building being category B listed and consequential difficulties in sourcing a window manufacturer which could replicate the design and appearance of the existing windows.

“A contractor has been appointed to replace the windows and we are awaiting the installation programme.

“Residents will be notified of the envisaged dates as soon as this information is received.”