Council details new measures after workers test positive for Covid at Kittybrewster and Altens bases

Aberdeen City Council has spoken of the steps it has taken after coronavirus outbreaks at two of its services.

Eight members of staff based at the Kittybrewster depot on Great Northern Road tested positive over the festive period.

And four workers from the waste services team also confirmed as having Covid-19 at the Altens base on Hareness Place.

Two more workers from Altens are self-isolating as a result of the incident but there is no link between the outbreaks.

The office at Kittybrewster was cleaned using specialist disinfectant and it was three days between the outbreak and people being allowed inside.

Council chiefs have also reduced the number of people who can work in the office with staff being reminded about the importance of hand hygiene and social distancing.

Aberdeen City Council said they have worked alongside Public Health Scotland officials to “minimise” the spread of the virus by following government advice.

A local authority spokeswoman said: “Between December 24 and January 2, eight members of staff who work out of the Kittybrewster depot tested positive for Covid-19.

“The staff concerned work within the same office space and so were regarded as potentially linked cases. The office was closed on 24 December for Christmas, reopening on 29 December as per usual then closed between 30 December and 05 January.

“The office is cleaned on a regular basis and in line with Health Protection Scotland guidance for responding to any positive or suspected cases in non-health care workplace settings.

“The daily cleaning regime sees desks and contact surfaces treated with EN14476 rated disinfectants. This additional standard of cleaning is undertaken before anyone re-enters the workplace, if it is less than 72 hours since the outbreak has been identified.

“More than 72 hours had elapsed between the outbreak being identified and anyone reinhabiting the premises, which meant that no live virus could be present on surfaces.

“Working practices in the area have been reviewed, as is required after any suspected linked cases in the workplace, and the number of staff working within the office has been reduced in line with the latest Government advice.

“Staff continuing to work in the area will be reminded of the necessary controls such as maintaining 2 metres distance and frequent hand hygiene.

Speaking about the situation at Altens the spokeswoman added: “There have been four positive tests and a further two employees are self-isolating. The waste teams work out of Altens Depot, not Kittybrewster, and there is no link between the outbreaks.

“We have liaised with Public Health Scotland regarding the two potential outbreaks and have advised them of the steps we have taken to minimise spread of the virus; these steps are consistent with the latest Government guidance and Public Health have confirmed that these are sufficient.”