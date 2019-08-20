Council cuts speed limits on Aberdeen roads

Speed limits on two busy Aberdeen roads have been slashed.

Aberdeen City Council has reduced the limit on Scotstown Road, between its junction with the Household Waste Recycling Centre and the A92 Parkway, from 40mph to 30mph.

It has also implemented changes to Stoneywood Road, near the junction with the shops and turn-off to Bankhead, bringing the limit down from 40mph to 30mph.

Both roads are busy commuter routes with a number of different facilities alongside them.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “With regard to Scotstown Road, the change to 30mph is in recognition of the fact that this is a popular route for pedestrians, including school pupils.

“It also takes into consideration the need to assist bus patrons crossing to get to the local bus stops.

“The change to Stoneywood Road was as a result of extending the residential area to the east of the corridor and the community facilities to either side of the route.

“Stoneywood School, the Co-operative and Marks & Spencer stores and the nearby bus stops have increased footfall within the area.

“The new reduced speed limit assists in making the area safer.

“Other changes will be made as and when the need arises following an analysis of the specific situation”.

Dyce and Stoneywood Community Council chairman Dennis Will welcomed the reduction.

He said: “There are people living round there in the new houses now, and I suppose if it quietens down the traffic coming off the dual carriageway a bit, it’s a good thing.”

It follows the speed limit on North Deeside Road being cut earlier this year from 40mph to 30mph permanently, in a bid to improve safety.

Council bosses believed it would be safer to reduce the limit due to the number of pedestrians and cyclists using the route, as well as the number of “significant” public premises situated along the length of the road, such as the Marcliffe Hotel at Pitfodels, International School and Woodbank House.