North-east council could livestream meetings

Aberdeenshire Council meetings could be livestreamed as the local authority bids to adapt to working amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The council introduced two emergency changes to its way of working at the budget meeting on March 18.

These allowed all council meetings to be conducted by video conferencing but also created an emergency business committee that could step in if committees or full council were likely to be unable to proceed because councillors were unable to attend.

In addition, less critical meetings were removed from the council diary.

Deputy council leader Councillor Peter Argyle said: “Conducting our routine business over the internet has worked remarkably well.

“We are working on livestreaming our meetings rather than simply recording them for later public access.”

Leader of the council, Councillor Jim Gifford, said: “Restrictions on movement have led to the closure of most council facilities but we have put in place alternative means of delivering services. Our offices may be closed but our committed staff continue to work hard where it is safe and practical for them to do so.

“We have moved relatively smoothly to holding all meetings remotely. Our area and policy committees are continuing – it is as pretty much business as usual.

“Our first virtual full council will be held on Thursday.”

