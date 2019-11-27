Council continues repair work on flood-hit north-east bridges

Work is continuing to repair bridges in the north-east which were damaged during heavy flooding earlier this year.

Aberdeenshire Council is carrying out a programme of emergency repair work after a number of crossings were damaged – or in some cases completely washed away – by flash-flooding in September.

The area around the village of King Edward was particularly badly affected.

Some of the damaged structures have already reopened to the public.

Auchmill Bridge on the U12S road has been repaired, while South Mains Bridge on the B9105 was replaced in just three weeks.

Steps have also been installed adjacent to Banff Bridge to improve safety when inspections and maintenance are being carried out.

Donald Macpherson, structures manager with Aberdeenshire Council, said: “Repairs are currently ongoing at the Bridge of Bo on the U85L which was severely damaged but repairable.

“Some works to remove debris from the collapsed parts of the remaining damaged bridges will be undertaken once resources are available, however at present no decision has been taken regarding the replacement of the remaining structures which were so severely damaged.”