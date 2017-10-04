Council consulting public on whether it should decriminalise on-street parking

On-street parking could be decriminalised in a bid to improve parking and the vitality of town centres across the North-east.

Aberdeenshire Council wants to gather the views of the public on town centre car parking as it looks to revitalise the region.

Councillor Peter Argyle, chairman of the council’s infrastructure services committee (ISC), said: “Across the North-east, our town centres are a focal point for local communities and visitors alike.

“Effective car parking is a critical element in ensuring that our towns are economically successful and deliver real benefits for those they serve.

“This consultation will help us to establish a range of facts, including how people currently park in town centres, what influences them in their parking choices and their views on any potential decriminalisation of parking across Aberdeenshire.”

The move could see the power to deal with people leaving their vehicles on the streets pass from Police Scotland to the local authority.

Although the council is only responsible for the car parks it owns and not on-street parking, it recognises that it could be a boost to town centres, helping to benefit businesses and those people using local facilities.

On-street parking is currently the responsibility of Police Scotland, but in recent years some local authorities in Scotland have decided to take the responsibility for enforcement away from the police in a bid to provide an improved service to the public.

Aberdeenshire Council is now considering whether this could be an option – allowing the local authority to issue penalties for inappropriate parking on double yellow lines, single yellow lines, the misuse of disabled parking bays and school “keep clear” signs, as well as for overstaying in limited waiting spaces.

The council said this may lead to a higher likelihood of members of the public being able to park near shops and reduce instances of people circling town centres looking for on-street parking, while it is hoped road safety could also be improved.

The authority may also wish to apply for these powers if it would like more control over the enforcement of parking restrictions in the area.

Local knowledge can enable a council to tailor parking enforcement to meet specific needs, taking into account wider traffic management issues and other policies such as town regeneration.

ISC vice-chairman John Cox said: “The business community is a key stakeholder in this process and the council is keen that its voice is heard as part of the consultation.

“Our desire is to see thriving and successful town centres throughout Aberdeenshire and the results will provide us with the information we need to help plan for the future.”

The consultation will run throughout October, with responses to the consultation helping to inform any decision.

The survey for public users of town centres can be completed here and the consultation for town centre businesses can be completed here.