Council ‘confident’ of raising £5m for Aberdeen gallery revamp once it has opened

The final £5 million for Aberdeen Art Gallery will be raised only after it has opened to the public, a senior councillor has claimed.

Aberdeen City Council’s culture spokeswoman Marie Boulton said the local authority is “quite confident” the money will be raised through private and corporate trusts and public funding once the venue opens in autumn.

She said: “The final £5m, it was always envisaged that would be raised once the gallery was opened, by visitors and by various other revenue streams, so we’re quite confident we will get there.

“We’re just about at the £15m we said we would have before the gallery opened and we’re very pleased with that.”

Ms Boulton spoke after an announcement by BP group chief executive Bob Dudley that the firm will invest £1m in the site’s revamp for a space to host three special exhibitions a year.

The cost of the £30m project was split into three, with £10m from the city council, £10m from the Heritage Lottery Fund and £10m via public donations.

However, despite a high-profile fundraising campaign, the council has raised only around half of its target since 2015.

SNP group leader Stephen Flynn said: “This donation from BP is most welcome and they must be thanked for their generosity.

“However, we cannot escape the fact that project overspends had already swallowed up almost all of the previous fundraising – meaning this £1m still leaves the administration with a near £9m black hole.

“The reality is that as things stand this project is two years late and is on the verge of costing the people of Aberdeen almost £19m.”

Liberal Democrat group leader Ian Yuill said he previously raised concerns after it emerged the council had underwritten the project.

Speaking in 2016, former finance boss Willie Young claimed the fundraising would continue “indefinitely” until the money is raised.

Mr Yuill said: “If you say you’re going to raise £10m through fundraising and then say if it’s not raised the council will make that good, then what is the incentive to contribute?

“The evidence suggests that is the case. Obviously the support from BP is welcome, but it still leaves a great deal of money to be raised.”

Council bosses paid out £39,000 to a consultancy agency last year in a bid to help it attract more donations for the art gallery’s refurbishment.

Staff raffle tickets were also sold off at the city council HQ in an attempt to close the funding black hole.

Employees were offered raffle tickets for £2 in a bid to drum up more cash.