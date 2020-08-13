Council committee to discuss capping north-east school places

Councillors are to discuss capping places at a north-east school for one year.

The Marr area committee is to look at capping the number of pupils who can attend Alford Primary School when it meets virtually on Tuesday.

Located within Alford Community Campus at Greystone Road, it has 13 classrooms and a capacity of 372 pupils.

Since moving, the school has seen a rise in pupils applying to attend, and there has been a substantial new housing development which has also led to an increase in pupils enrolling.

Proposals are for a maximum of 391 pupils attending the facility with a total of 13 classes. This would mean 57 P1 pupils, 48 P2s, 44 P3s and P4s and 66 P5, P6 and P7 pupils each.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A report, which will be heard by councillors, states: “In order to prevent Alford Primary School from exceeding capacity and ensuring that the school can still deliver education to all current pupils, a limit needs to be placed upon overall pupil numbers, and those in specific year groups, for an initial period of one academic year.”

Since 2014, seven schools have been subject to roll capping, with Clerkhill School in Peterhead the last to be approved.

Any new in-zone pupils moving into the area once the capacity of each year group has been reached would need to attend one of the three nearby primary schools, Tullynessie School, Craigievar School or Tough School, if the proposal is approved.

Aberdeenshire Council would provide transport if pupils are required to travel more than two miles.

The report adds: “New applications for out of zone pupils to Alford Primary School will not be accepted for the remainder of the 2020/21 session, even if they have a sibling already at the school. This may continue for enrollments to the 2021/22 session.”

If approved, it will be discussed at the education and children’s services committee on August 27.