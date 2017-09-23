North-east council committee to decide on future of ​proposed flat plans

A council committee is being asked to back plans to demolish a cottage and build 15 flats.

A report to be discussed by members of the Garioch area committee next week will recommend members back the proposals, with conditions, for the site in Inverurie.

Applicant Craigdon Construction lodged plans in June for the residential development comprising 15 flats at Middlemuir Road, Inverurie.

Plans also include the demolition of Strathburn Cottage and an outbuilding occupying the site.

The Garioch area committee has the authority to grant or refuse planning permission for the development after an unresolved objection from a consultee and valid objections from six or more individuals or bodies.

And the report recommends the committee back the plans, but with a number of conditions attached.

These include that no demolition or any other works in connection with the development shall commence unless a detailed photographic survey of the existing buildings and structures on the site has been submitted to and approved in writing by the planning authority.

This is to “ensure that a historic record of the building is made for inclusion in the National Monuments Record for Scotland and in the local Sites and Monuments Record”.

Other conditions include measures to protect trees and minimise flood risk.

The report added: “The proposed development accords with the development plan and there are no material considerations which indicate that permission should be refused.”