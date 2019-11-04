Council co-leader to stand in Aberdeen South after Ross Thomson steps down

The Scottish Conservatives have announced their candidate to replace Ross Thomson in next month’s General Election after the MP stood down.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden has been unveiled as the candidate for Aberdeen South.

Ross Thomson stepped down following claims he groped a Labour MP in a House of Commons bar.

Mr Lumsden, who has been a councillor since 2017 lives in the city with his wife and children.

Previously he spent more than 20 years in the IT industry.

Speaking today after his selection, Douglas Lumsden said: “I am honoured to be selected as the candidate for Aberdeen South but I want to first pay tribute to the hard work and dedication of Ross Thomson over the past two years.

“He has made a personal decision to step down, but he has always been a great champion for this city.

“In Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP have made this election all about independence.

“The Scottish Conservatives will stand up for the vast majority of Aberdonians who voted against separation in 2014.

“We need to stop Nicola Sturgeon, keep Jeremy Corbyn out of Downing Street and get Brexit sorted so that we can all move on and focus on the things that matter.”

The Tories have also confirmed councillor Ryan Houghton will stand in Aberdeen North, the seat held by SNP MP Kirsty Blackman.

Mr Houghton was also elected as a councillor in 2017, standing in the George Street/Habour ward.

The 28-year-old spent seven years in the RAF, which included tours in Afghanistan.

Ryan Houghton said: “I am very proud to have been selected as the Scottish Conservative and Unionist candidate for Aberdeen North.

“We have an SNP MP here who has not respected the result of the 2014 ‘once in a generation’ independence referendum – nor the UK-wide vote to Leave the EU in 2016.

“Instead, we are stuck with Nicola Sturgeon banging the drum for separation at every opportunity.

“We need a strong Conservative government to stand up to the SNP and say ‘No’ to another referendum.

“We should be focusing on growing our economy and improving public services. That won’t happen if we end up with Jeremy Corbyn in Number 10 propped up by Nicola Sturgeon.”