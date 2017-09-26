Aberdeen City Council co-leader tells of ‘clear failing’ as controversial wall repair to be discussed

Council co-leader Jenny Laing has said the authority had shown a “clear failing” on the Wellington Brae repair scandal on the eve of a crunch meeting into the issue.

The authority’s audit committee was due to meet today to discuss the findings of an internal review into how nearly £200,000 of public money was spent on repairs to a wall and cycle path near former finance convener Willie Young’s home without ever being sent to a committee for scrutiny.

The long-awaited probe, named Operation Arthur by the council’s in-house investigations team, found a litany of errors by officials – including multiple missed opportunities to seek formal approval from elected representatives and a failure to keep any records of the process.

Mrs Laing said: “The Wellington Brae project was never brought to the attention of members which is a clear failing as if it had been reported to committee, I am confident correct ownership of the land would have been picked up much sooner.”