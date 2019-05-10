Council chiefs recommend changes to Aberdeen schools summer holiday date

Council chiefs have recommended bringing the summer holidays forward by one week in schools across Aberdeen.

Aberdeen is one of only six local authorities in Scotland where the summer term continues into July – with the school year ending on the first Friday of the month.

The planned changes would see holidays brought into line with the majority of the rest of the country, where schools break up in the last week in June and return in the second full week of August.

The move follows a four-week consultation which looked at alternative holiday patterns, attracting 4,120 responses.

Officers said, based on the feedback, that the status quo appears to be the preferred way forward for most respondents.

Under this option the September long weekend would be retained, along with having Easter holidays during the first two weeks of April, a fortnight’s holiday in October and another over Christmas.

In their report, officers said there is currently “significant pressure” on staff to provide evidence to the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) of the performance of students in exceptional and special circumstances.

It said: “This in effect means that some staff have to be in school during the second week of August, which can be during the holidays in those local authorities where the holidays run until the start of the third week.

“An obvious change is to retain a six-week summer holiday but finish and return one week earlier.

“This would also allow for mitigation of criticism of having the continuation of the September ‘long weekend’ too close to the start of the new school session in August.”

Members of the local authority’s education operational delivery committee will be asked to approve the recommendations when they meet at the Town House on Thursday.

John Wheeler, convener of the committee, said: “Teachers work incredibly hard throughout the school year and the last thing we would want is for them to be spending their summer holidays doing more work.

“The results of the consultation has come back and officers have taken cognisance of that and tweaked accordingly.”

If councillors agree, the new school holiday pattern would come into effect during the 2020-21 school session and last for at least a five-year period.

Catriona Mackenzie, SNP education spokeswoman, said: “Deciding upon holiday dates is incredibly important and my colleagues and I will consider the consultation in full before making an informed decision.

“It is, however, disappointing to note that less than 2% of respondents were from the students and it does seem that more should be done to engage with our young people – after all, it is their schooling.”

Aberdeenshire Council is also considering changing school holidays and has launched a public consultation.

A report on the results of the consultation will be brought before the education and children’s services committee on May 30 to seek approval on a set of term dates from August next year to July 2025 inclusive.