Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Show Links
News / Local

Council chiefs confirm plans to welcome Afghan refugees to Aberdeen

By Jamie Hall
24/08/2021, 11:45 am
Afghans wait at Kabul airport, where many have gathered in the hope of fleeing the country.
Afghans wait at Kabul airport, where many have gathered in the hope of fleeing the country.

Council chiefs have insisted Aberdeen is ready to welcome refugees from Afghanistan amid an escalating humanitarian crisis in the country.

Millions of people are believed to be attempting to flee after the Taliban regained control of the country.

American troops – who are due to withdraw from Afghanistan – and their British counterparts have been sent to the capital Kabul, where the international airport has become a hub for those seeking to leave.

Earlier this week, SNP city councillor Michael Hutchison, who served with the United Nations as an army reservist, said Aberdeen should “play its part” and join other local authorities in welcoming refugees.

Work ‘ongoing’ to help refugees

Now Ryan Houghton, Aberdeen City Council’s finance convener who previously completed a four-month tour of Afghanistan with the RAF, has confirmed the authority is preparing for the arrival of those fleeing the country.

The Conservative group leader said work is “ongoing” between the council and the UK Government to determine how many people can be resettled in Aberdeen.

“Council officers have been engaging with the government and our partners offering Aberdeen as a place to resettle refugees from Afghanistan,” Mr Houghton said.

Ryan Houghton confirmed Aberdeen City Council is preparing to welcome refugees.

“Work is ongoing to ensure people coming from the most horrible circumstances are able to find a home.

“Aberdeen has a proud history of providing that and will continue to do so.”

A total of 29 Syrian families have been housed in Aberdeen following war there, with Mr Hutchison calling for a similar scheme for those fleeing Afghanistan as part of a “global effort”.

City’s ‘moral responsibility’ to help

It is not yet known how many Afghans could be resettled in the Granite City.

However, some readers have already welcomed the move to have the city opened up to those fleeing the conflict.

Ian McAllister said: “We’re talking about human beings fleeing for their lives here because of a situation the UK and the US helped cause.

“We have a moral responsibility to help. A little bit of humanity wouldn’t go amiss.”

Geraldine Ni Loinsigh claimed the Aberdeen would “surely benefit from a more diverse population”, adding: “I think if we were in the same position, we would be crying out for other countries to give us refuge. Refugees are a welcome boost for both the economy and cultural identity of a city.”