Council chief calls for support for businesses hit by Aberdeen lockdown

The co-leader of Aberdeen City Council has called on the Scottish Government to provide financial assistance to businesses in the city.

Pubs and restaurants are closed after a local lockdown was implemented following a surge in cases of Covid-19.

A decision on whether to lift the restrictions is expected tomorrow – but First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has refused to rule out extending lockdown for at least another seven days.

Many businesses, some of which had only been open for a matter of days before the shutdown, are now “on the brink”, according to Douglas Lumsden.

And the council’s Conservative group leader has urged ministers to step in and provide support.

He said: “We are looking for some financial support for the businesses that have been impacted.

“They have done all they could to get into a position where they were able to open again and now after just a couple of weeks they have had to close again.

“Businesses have been really patient and have done so much to get people back working and protect jobs.

“This has been a hammer-blow to have further restrictions put in place.

“We want the new lockdown rules to be in place for as little time as possible but we have to make sure it’s safe before we start lifting them.

“We are still trying to evaluate what level of support will be needed and council officers have been working with the Scottish Government to look at what can be done.

“However, there are no guarantees.

“There are so many businesses affected. Many of them could be on the brink, and they need to know what financial assistance can be given by the Scottish Government.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said: “As the First Minister has said, we do not want to impose local restrictions if we can avoid it.

“However, in some circumstances, as with Aberdeen, they will be required in order to suppress the virus and keep localised outbreaks or clusters under control in a targeted and less restrictive way.

“The economy secretary spoke with local business organisations last week and we are working with the council on how we can best support businesses impacted by the restrictions.”