Council calls cops on abusive man after partner barricades herself in bathroom

Aberdeenshire Council were forced to alert cops to the behaviour of an abusive man after his partner barricaded herself in a bathroom.
Ryan Moar and his former partner got into a heated argument resulting in him becoming verbally abusive towards her and punching holes in doors and walls.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how the 39-year old’s threatening behaviour intensified to the point where his partner called the council and barricaded herself in the bathroom.
Continue Reading
Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more.Subscribe
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe