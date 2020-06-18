Council bosses back proposals for new north-east shop

Planning bosses have earmarked proposals for a new north-east retail unit for approval.

Westpark Business Park in Blackburn sits alongside the A96 Aberdeen to Inverurie road and is currently home to a drive-thru Starbucks and oil and gas businesses.

Developer South Fornet Estates, who own three sites at the business park, applied for permission to build the new unit in February.

The company also want to install 11 electric vehicle charging points at the site with the unit.

A report to be considered by councillors on the Garioch area committee on Tuesday said there would be no adverse impact on the surrounding area.

It also said that when the application was submitted it was for retail or food or drink use but this since been clarified it will be retail only.

The document said: “The proposed building would be sited to the south east of the application site and is of an appropriate scale which is in keeping with the neighbouring buildings. The proposed finishing materials are neutral in nature and similar to those at the adjacent Starbucks site.

“It is therefore considered that the proposed development is in keeping with the character of the surrounding area.

“The site would be largely screened from the east and south by the existing landscape buffer adjacent to the A96. As such the proposed development would not adversely impact any neighbouring amenity.”

The document concluded that councillors should approve the development and said it would negatively impact the availability of employment land in Aberdeenshire.

It said: “The planning service consider that a robust justification and marketing information has been provided by the applicant and the approval of this application will not jeopardise the availability of employment land within the SGA or the wider Aberdeenshire region due to its small scale.

“As such, it is considered that there are material considerations which support this application and it is therefore recommended for approval.”

The original design statement for the project said the developer was keen to attract to mix of businesses to the site.

A document prepared by Ryder LLP on behalf of South Fornet Estates said they were trying to market the remainder of the business park.

It said: “Our client continues to proactively market the remainder of the business park, comprising sites 2B, 3B and 3C for employment uses associated with office and warehouse development.

“Market conditions within the north-east remain difficult, resulting from the recent downturn experienced with the oil and gas industry.

“Our client is however keen to diversify the offering at Westpark to stimulate greater market interest as well as supplement the existing business and commercial uses established within the park through the provision of an additional retail/cafe unit.”