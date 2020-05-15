Council boss backs Tour of Britain to boost Aberdeen’s economic recovery

A council leader believes a major cycling race which has been postponed until next year will help Aberdeen’s economy recover after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jenny Laing’s comments come after it was announced the organisers of the Tour of Britain revealed it was not taking place until 2021 due to the coronavirus crisis.

It was supposed to be rolling into the north-east in September.

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire were due to host the final stages of the sporting extravaganza with the Stonehaven providing the backdrop for the start of the closing miles.

The racers were then due to head over the Cairn o’ Mount mountain pass, taking in parts of picturesque Deeside, before finishing in the city centre on Sunday September 13.

Tour of Britain bosses issued a statement confirming the postponement and said it is not practical to hold it while adhering to social distancing rules.

It said: “The exciting route planned for September 2020, featuring a first ever visit to Cornwall and an overall finish in the city of Aberdeen, will instead take place in the race’s September 2021 position.

“The decision has been taken in light of the ongoing situation with the Covid-19 pandemic, which makes continuing with the planning and organisation of the 2020 race impractical.”

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Ms Laing said while it was “a disappointment” the event had been delayed for 12 months she believes it will give the economy a boost with spectators flocking to the streets.

Ms Laing said: “We appreciate the cancellation of the Tour of Britain will be a disappointment to many but we must be mindful of the ongoing COVID-19 situation and I’m sure people will regard the decision taken by organisers as the correct one.

“We will continue to work with partners and stakeholders to ensure that when the event comes to the region in 2021, we are even better placed to celebrate what Aberdeen has to offer to visitors.

“I also anticipate that attracting footfall throughout the city centre will be key to supporting our economic recovery and 2021 will be an important part of our plans to emerge from this pandemic in as strong a position as possible.”

Aberdeenshire Council leader Jim Gifford has also voiced his disappointment that the UK’s leading racers will not be competing in the region this year.

He said it was important for everyone involved to focus on the event’s arrival next autumn.

Mr Gifford said: “Of course it is disappointing to hear of the postponement of the Tour of Britain, however it feels like the correct decision has been taken in the current circumstances.

“The team involved in bringing this stage to Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire have been working hard in the background throughout this pandemic to look at the various options and can now begin to focus their efforts on next year.”

Russell Borthwick, chief executive of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, said: “It is naturally disappointing that this decision had to be made however I think we all understand and support the reasons for doing so.

“There has been a huge amount of collaboration between various regional partners for many months in preparation for this high profile event coming to the north-east and that will not go to waste.

“We will still have our day in the sun, we just need to wait a little longer than expected.”