Council begin search for firm to design and install district heating system for Aberdeen community

Aberdeen City Council is looking for a firm to design and install a district heating system in a city community.

Bosses at the local authority have already approved the next phase of work for the Torry Heat Network.

Around 300 homes would be connected to the new set up and officials want a firm to come in and carry out the scheme.

A heat distribution facility, containing controls, valves and back-up boilers, is planned for the former waste transfer station on Greenbank Crescent.

That will then be linked to buildings on Balnagask Circle, Balnagask Court and Farquhar Road, providing heat to hundreds of families.

Tullos Primary School and the Torry social work office will also be linked.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “Our City Growth and Resources committee approved proposals and funding for a district heating system in Torry on October 28.

“The proposals will see us enter into a 20 year Heat Offtake Agreement with the Energy from Waste operating company. Our notice on Public Contracts Scotland reflects our search for a partner to construct this important project which will benefit the people of Torry.”