Council backs plans for new park-and-ride scheme in north-east town

Plans for a park-and-ride mini transport hub have been approved by north-east council officials.

The new facility is to be built on land at Chapelpark, Oldmeldrum, and will feature 40 parking spaces, bicycle storage and two bus laybys.

It will be next to a proposed residential development which could be made up of 35 new homes.

A planning statement put together by AECOM Limited on behalf of the council said it would provide a boost for people travelling to and from the village.

Buses using the site would not enter the facility but would pick up passengers from the nearby A947 Aberdeen to Turriff road.

There would also be protective landscaping in place to screen the nearby St Matthew’s Church.

Officials have given the facility the go-ahead and said it would improve access to public transport for people in the village and the surrounding area.

The development would still be subject to six conditions, which include improving visibility at the main road, the submission of revised landscaping proposals and a new zebra crossing to be installed across the A947 to protect people crossing the road.

The report by planning officials concluded the development would help villagers to access public transport.

It said: “The proposal can be appropriately serviced, will provide an increased accessibility to sustainable public transport, and while doing so will provide a suitable level of landscaping to protect the setting of the category B-listed St Matthew’s Church.

“The development therefore complies with all relevant policies of the Aberdeenshire local development plan 2017.”

An Aberdeenshire Council spokeswoman said work on the project would not go ahead until fresh landscaping proposals had been approved.

She said: “Plans for a mini transport hub at Chapelpark in Oldmeldrum form part of the Local Development Plan.

“It is intended to support sustainable transport options for the local community, offering access to local bus services and cycle paths.

“A revised landscaping and maintenance plan is being put together for consideration by the planning service alongside other local development matters before work gets underway.”

The original planning statement for the park and ride hub said it would have a “positive impact” for commuters, be a boost for travel infrastructure in the region and ease the pressure on the surrounding roads network.

It said: “Overall, it is considered that the development will have a positive impact on the travel options provided to the residents of Oldmeldrum and beyond and this will form an integral part of a wider strategy to provide transport infrastructure that caters for the needs of a high-performing international city region economy and growing hinterland.”