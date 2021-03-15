Council asks people in Stonehaven to stop ignoring riverside path closure

A plea has been issued to people in Stonehaven to stop using a path closed to allow social distancing.

The footpath at Carron Terrace has been closed as part of the town’s flood protection scheme.

It’s still open for people who live on the street but non-residents have been repeatedly ignoring warnings to stay away.

A spokesman for Aberdeenshire Council said: “There have been recent cases of people ignoring notices and in some cases actually moving the closure sign to access the footpath.

“Residents must use this footpath when entering or leaving Carron Terrace but are now regularly coming into close contact with others using the route or are being forced to wait for others to pass or retrace their steps back to their garden.

“So for everyone’s safety, please avoid this section of footpath while the closure remains in place.”

The scheme

Contractors McLaughlin and Harvey started construction on the flood protection scheme in March 2019, but had to down tools when the country went into lockdown last year.

The team returned to work last summer.

The project will reduce the flood risk to 372 residential properties, primarily around the River Carron.

The project includes the construction of new walls, embankments, culverts, and alterations to five bridges all along the river and its tributaries as they pass through Stonehaven.