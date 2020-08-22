Council asked to approve £100,000 budget to bring British Art Show to Aberdeen

Councillors are to be asked to approve an £100,000 budget to bring a prestigious art show to Aberdeen.

The Strategic Commissioning Committee will meet on Thursday to discuss a report on the British Art Show, which is planned to take place at Aberdeen Art Gallery from July 3 to October 3 next year.

Led by the Hayward Gallery Touring at the Southbank Centre in London, Aberdeen is one of the cities taking part in the partnership project for next year, alongside Wolverhampton, Plymouth and Manchester.

The news that the British Art Show 9 (BAS9) will come to Aberdeen was shared by the council in January last year, and again as the refurbished Aberdeen Art Gallery opened in November.

Now, the council is looking for formal approval of £100,000 in expenditure, necessary to host the event.

The event, which is held every five years, will see 48 artists participating.

A report, which will be discussed by councillors on Thursday, states that the involvement in the tour is a “major coup for the city”.

It states: “BAS9 will be a major cultural event for the city.

“Previous British Art Shows have attracted between 80,000 and 120,000 visitors from the UK and overseas.

“Post Covid-19 we expect this major exhibition to draw visitors to Aberdeen who will spend both at the Art Gallery and elsewhere in the city, boosting the tourism, leisure and hospitality sector.”

It is anticipated there may be 80,000 visitors over the 13 week showing period of the exhibition – a 60% increase on projected visitor figures for this time.

The money has been suggested to be funded from the City Growth revenue budget.

The fee of £100,000 is expected of all participating cities, and will cover all costs associated with the organisation, including fees and expenses payable to curators and artists, transport and technical equipment, specialist support with the installation, publicity materials, a catalogue and a website.

Meanwhile, councillors will also discuss an evaluation report from last year’s Aberdeen Christmas Village.

A survey was carried out among local businesses face-to-face in late December, as well as a digital version of the survey which was distributed through the Aberdeen Inspired newsletter.

A total of 135 responses were received. Of those surveyed, 41% of respondents said the Christmas Village was good for their business, with 47% responding that they saw no impact, either good or bad.

When asked if they believed the Christmas Village was better than the year before, 40% of businesses said it was, while 39% said they thought it was the same quality as before.

A survey was also held among the Christmas in the Quad stallholders, after the event ran for the second time last year in the Marischal College quad.

Fifty-nine responses were received from this, with 97% of participants agreeing having a stall was good for their business, and 98% agreed the would consider returning for the event again in the future.