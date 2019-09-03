Council to ask transport secretary to stop First Aberdeen putting ‘profit before passengers’

Aberdeen City Council will ask the Scottish transport secretary to use any power at his disposal to stop First Bus putting “profit before passengers”.

First Aberdeen, which is up for sale, has launched a consultation into planned alterations which could affect at least 10 services across the city.

The changes, which include removing services or reducing their frequency, have been greeted by widespread anger.

At a meeting in the Town House yesterday, councillors from across the political spectrum agreed to ask chief executive of the local authority, Angela Scott, to write to Transport Secretary Michael Matheson expressing their concerns and urging him to take what action he can.

It was also unanimously agreed that Ms Scott and political group leaders will meet with the management of the bus firm to urge them to maintain the same level of service until the sale of the First Aberdeen business.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Jenny Laing said: “I think we all understand that having a good transport network is vitally important for the city because it allows people to access job opportunities, education, appointments and leisure activities.

“We’ve got cross-party support for the motion today because I think we all understand that we need to open dialogue with the bus company around the proposals they’ve put forward.

“I think it was disappointing there was only a week of consultation on those proposals because they are wide-ranging and it’s clear they will have an impact on communities, particularly our most vulnerable people.

“I think as a council it’s important we pull together to try to make sure we mitigate as much as we can for the impact of those proposals coming forward.”

The public consultation closed on Friday.

At yesterday’s meeting, councillors also agreed that the local authority will call on First Aberdeen to hold public meetings in affected communities to allow residents to express directly to the firm their views and concerns.

First Bus’s Scotland managing director Andrew Jarvis said: “Our public consultation period has now ended for these upcoming changes, but we will now take time to consider the 1,567 responses we have received from the public along with all other stakeholder correspondence, before making a final judgement and registering the changes with the Traffic Commissioner’s Office.

“In areas where a service is proposed to be removed, we do not take the decision lightly, but have based these decisions on actual data on usage of these services where patronage is low and to a level where it has become unsustainable to the level of not covering its basic costs of operation.

“We will, of course, share these findings with the council who have the power to look at funding local bus services where there they feel there is a social need for them.

“First Aberdeen are doing all they can to help improve the local bus network to better suit the needs of the public.

“We are using data more than ever to analyse passenger flows as well as dips, so we become ever more responsive to the changing travel habits of our customers.”