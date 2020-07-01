Council approves transformation of Aberdeen streets

Measures to assist social distancing and help kick-start Aberdeen’s recovery from Covid-19 have been officially approved by councillors.

Work at a number of locations in the city – including Union Street – has already begun after the local authority was awarded a £1.76 million grant from the Scottish Government’s Spaces for People fund.

It includes temporary pedestrianisation, pavement widening, one-way systems and bike lanes.

Members of the council’s urgent business committee also unanimously agreed further bids should be submitted to the Spaces for People fund to cover costs associated with the works, adding more measures and removing them when they are no longer needed.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A report to the committee noted physical distancing is likely to remain in place for some time and would require changes to the city’s public realm.

Council transport spokeswoman Sandra Macdonald said: “Listening in to the committee it was heartening to hear public health expert, Christopher Littlejohn of NHS Grampian, strongly support the measures that we have taken to ensure that pedestrians can physically distance while walking about and queuing for shops, cafes, pubs, and restaurants in the city.

“It was important we installed these measures in the city’s busiest area, the city centre, before large numbers of people returned to the main shopping areas.

“The project team will continue to engage with the public and businesses on the plans as they are in all our best interests to ensure people keep physically distancing and we prevent a second wave of coronavirus in the city.”