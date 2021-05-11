Council approves purchase of BHS for new Aberdeen Market

Aberdeen City Council is to press ahead with plans to buy the BHS building – with plans for a new market.

Surprise proposals emerged last week for the local authority to purchase the seven-years-empty building for redevelopment.

The “emerging opportunity” to buy the beleaguered department store for a new London Borough food market type of site was put to councillors this afternoon.

A business case put forward by council officials describes a market-style floorspace, set out to create a “destination venue” with permanent, temporary and pop-up stalls for local traders.

Proposals also include the empty indoor market building in Aberdeen – previously marked for demolition to make way for offices.

It would, officers said, also “enliven” Hadden Street, Market Street and the Green, with the new development acting as a link between the city’s main thoroughfare and Union Square.

However, the business case also points to the potential permanent pedestrianisation of the Granite Mile, at least in part, as well.

Last week, city growth convener Douglas Lumsden told us “there would not really be much point” in the redevelopment while leaving Union Street as it is.

It is likely the central stretch of the road between Market Street and Bridge Street – currently pedestrianised to allow physical distancing – would be closed to at least private vehicles – though there is a chance buses could maintain access.

Patrizia, the developers who gained planning permission to convert both of the joined sites, are now understood to be willing to sell.

Their plans included a mix of offices, flats and retail space – as well as a trampoline park and axe-throwing bar.

And the cost of the purchase is yet to be agreed and is being kept secret until the deal is signed.

But the price would be covered by £150 million put aside to fund a refresh of the city centre masterplan as Aberdeen and the rest of the country recovers from the economic hit of Covid.

Project bosses could look to draw upon UK Government cash, as well as looking to Nestrans and Sustrans for financial assistance.

‘The central section of Union Street should be a proud destination’

The council’s chief corporate landlord officer, Stephen Booth, said in his report that the city was now at a “crucial” point, requiring “significant change” towards permanent solutions to traffic, favouring pedestrians and public transport.

“The central section of Union Street (between Bridge Street and Market Street) should be a proud destination in the city centre, with Union Terrace Gardens to the west and Aberdeen Market and former BHS to the east.

“Strategically this section of Union Street is a focal point in the heart of the city centre, linking major retail and pedestrian connections and the gardens.”

In passing the plans, councillors instructed Mr Booth to proceed with the purchase of the two properties and then enter a contract for their demolition.

Officers are to prepare a full business proposal for the plans, as well as exploring potential funding options too.

A search for consultants to help the council draw up the ambitious proposals is also expected to begin in earnest.