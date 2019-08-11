Council approves plans to demolish part of north-east church manse

Part of a former church manse will be demolished after a local authority approved proposals.
The Ardallie manse near Mintlaw will be turned into a domestic garage.
The category C-listed building was previously used as a community hall for the former Ardallie Church which is nearby.
It has been used as a storage building since it was bought by the applicant Keith Hart in the 1970s according to planning documents.
A decision notice for Aberdeenshire Council approving the plans said: “The proposed design is acceptable and unlikely to have any impact on the setting of the listed buildings.”