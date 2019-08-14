Council approves plans for pro-independence march in Aberdeen

Thousands of independence activists are expected to march in Aberdeen this weekend after the council gave the go-ahead for the event.

Councillors on the licensing sub committee granted the All Under One Banner (AUOB) group permission to carry out the rally on Saturday.

Around 10,000 people are expected to travel to the Granite City to demonstrate a display of support for Scottish independence.

Similar events across the country have attracted tens of thousands of supporters.

AUOB had previously said campaigners would march regardless of whether permission was granted saying they were covered under European freedom of assembly laws.

Aberdeen City Council decided at the meeting today that the rally could take place as long as organisers adhered to a number of conditions.