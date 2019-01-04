Council approves helicopter firm’s £1m Aberdeen office revamp

A helicopter company’s almost £1 million plans to revamp its Aberdeen offices have been given the green light.

CHC Helicopter Services applied to Aberdeen City Council to improve its offices in Dyce in August last year.

A building warrant published by the local authority shows that the work could amount to as much as £965,000.

According to the warrant, the Canadian-based firm is looking to modify its existing offices at the terminal on Buchan Road, which will include the extension of the passenger lounge, the building of a new entrance and the revamp of some of the building’s facades.

Permission was given for the work yesterday, after setting the initial deadline of September for the decision to be handed down.

The company, based in British Columbia, offers search-and-rescue support in the North Sea, as well as offshore transportation across six continents – with more than 20 flights departing from Dyce each day taking staff to oil platforms.

