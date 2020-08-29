Council announces by-election for north-east ward

Aberdeenshire Council has announced the date for a by-election being held in one of its wards.

A by-election will take place for the Ellon and District councillor seat in October.

It has been vacant following the resignation of Richard Thomson, who stepped down from his councillor role after being elected as MP for the Gordon constituency in December last year.

Polls for the by-election will open on October 15, with further information on polling venues and the count itself to follow closer to the event.

Nominations to stand in the election will close at 4pm on Monday, 14th September.

Forms can be downloaded online from www.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/elections or can also be obtained from the constituency election office at Inverurie or from the election office at Woodhill House.

Anyone looking to be issued or deliver nomination papers will have to make an appointment.

Unless uncontested, the by-election will be held in he ward and voting will take place between 7am and 10pm on October 15.