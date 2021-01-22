Show Links
EXCLUSIVE: Council wants Dons to abandon Kingsford and build new stadium on Aberdeen hotel site

by Jamie Hall
22/01/2021, 8:00 am Updated: 22/01/2021, 8:48 am
© Aberdeen FCAn artist impression of the Dons new stadium at Kingsford
Aberdeen FC could scrap plans for a new stadium at Kingsford and build one in the city instead.

Council bosses are in talks with Aberdeen FC in a bid to make them abandon plans for a new stadium at Kingsford and instead relocate to the site of a former city hotel at the beach, the Evening Express can reveal.

Planning permission for the new ground was granted by Aberdeen City Council in 2018, along with a training complex which opened

