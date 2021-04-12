A north-east dog has been hailed a hero after donating blood to save a desperately-ill pug.

Meryl needed an emergency operation after losing so much after having puppies that she became anaemic.

Thankfully, up stepped Baxter the Labrador to save the day.

The one-year-old dog gave more than 200ml of blood for a transfusion.

Baxter’s vet owner Emma Tomlinson, 28, told the Scottish Sun that he’s been given plenty of hugs in return.

She said: “He’s such a good boy. I’m really proud of him.

“I keep telling everyone about how brave he was. It all went so well.”

Ms Tomlinson, of Inverurie, said canine donors are usually needed once or twice a year at the town’s Donview Vet Centre.

The dogs have to be big and healthy so she signed up one-year-old Baxter, who weighs around six stone.

He’s such a good boy, I’m really proud of him. Vet and Baxter’s owner Emma Tomlinson

Last month, Ms Tomlinson was on shift when little Meryl was rushed in and needed surgery to survive.

The vet then raced home to collect her four-legged friend.

She said: “He was happy to see me and excited to get in the car. He had no idea where we were going but he was just a big, easy-going lump.

“He didn’t even need to be sedated to give blood.”

The operation was a success with both pets back on their paws within hours.

Ms Tomlinson said: “Baxter got loads of cuddles and even got to sit on the sofa that night, which is a big treat.

“He didn’t show any after-effects from giving blood.”

Blood transfusions from dogs

Despite most people not being aware of pet blood transfusions – or ever having considered them – they are quite common.

The procedures often have to be arranged with other pet owners in emergency cases.

This is because the only canine blood bank service in the UK is more than 400 miles away in Loughborough.

Britain’s first mobile pet blood bank was set up at the School of Veterinary Medicine and Sciences, University of Nottingham in 2009.Vets can order blood – or parts of blood, such as platelets – from Pet Blood Bank UK to be delivered to their practices.

The charity collects blood from willing dog donors at organised sessions across the country.

But dogs need to be big enough to cope with losing blood – weighing five kilos or more on average.

Every unit of blood collected can help save four dogs‘ lives.

During the transfusion process the donor dog does not usually need to be sedated.