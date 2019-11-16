Fancy running a bar in Aberdeen city centre? Here’s your chance

The new owners of a popular Aberdeen bar are looking for someone experienced to run the pub.

The Balaclava Bar, which is on Loch Street beside the Bon Accord Centre, closed its doors in September.

It was recently bought as part of a portfolio of pubs by Admiral Taverns.

The deal is part of a nationwide move to acquire 150 tenanted bars throughout the UK, taking the company’s public premises portfolio to 950.

Admiral Taverns is now looking for a hard-working individual to take on the lease.

The advert for the role states: “I am looking for someone who has the vision and the drive to keep the current community trade, but also to introduce a more contemporary offer, opening up to the wider market and inviting those who prefer a more niche offer, with the potential to introduce a cocktail menu and strong spirits range.

“I am seeking a committed and hard-working licensee who will develop this further by cementing their position in the Bon Accord.”

The pub boasts an early licence which could also bring in trade by introducing coffee and cake for morning customers as well as the opportunity to broadcast live sports and entertainment.

Councillor Sandra Macdonald, who represents George Street, said: “The Balaclava Bar is an old-standing pub within the centre of the city and it would be good to see it given a new lease of life with the correct person on board.

“There is a lot of regeneration happening in that area so it will coincide with the pub’s redevelopment.

“It’s always good to see old businesses being modernised.”

A spokeswoman for Admiral Taverns said: “The Balaclava Bar joined our estate as part of a recent acquisition of a portfolio of pubs from Star Pubs and Bars and was already closed when we acquired the site.

“We are actively recruiting for a new licensee.

“The pub is in a prime location in Aberdeen, close to the local shopping centre, and we are keen to find an ambitious new licensee who understands the needs of the local area and can unlock the pub’s potential.”