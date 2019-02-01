Could you help William Wallace find a new home on National Serpent Day

An animal charity is looking for help to rehome a snake called William Wallace.

The snake has been at the Scottish SPCA rehoming centre in Drumoak for more than 550 days.

The charity have highlighted William, along with Snowflake, Sharla and Rose as possible new pets on National Serpent Day.

The four reptiles have been at the Aberdeenshire centre for a combined total of more than eight-and-a-half years.

Snowflake alone, as been in Drumoak for 1,871 days.

Across Scotland, the charity has 25 snakes looking for a new forever home, with many in the care of the SPCA for years.

Scottish SPCA rescue and rehoming centre superintendent Sharon Comrie said, “Sadly we don’t receive many inquiries about our snakes.

“We find a lot of people are put off by their appearance.

“We understand that snakes aren’t for everyone but we feel they are often overlooked as pets.

“Although they don’t play fetch or come when you call their name, snakes are great pets for any animal lover.

“It’s not uncommon for snakes to stay with us for years before being rehomed but we’re positive we can find a suitable owner for every animal in our care.

“Anyone looking to take on a snake needs to be dedicated and have the time and commitment to ensure they receive the specialist care and attention they need to be happy and healthy.”

If you are interesting in rehoming a snake, or any other animal, you can contact the Scottish SPCA on 03000 999 999 or visit www.scottishspca.org/rehome