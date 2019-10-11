Could you give these special north-east snakes a forever home?

New homes are being sought for two residents at a north-east animal rescue centre.

The Scottish SPCA in Drumoak is currently looking to rehouse two of its snakes – Callahan and Sylvester.

The charity is appealing for people who understand the specialist needs of a boa constrictor and a python to come forward.

The snakes are Sylvester, a red-tailed boa constrictor, and Callahan, a carpet python.

Callahan has been in the centre’s care for 432 days, and is aged between nine and 11 years old.

Sylvester is estimated to be between five and eight years old.

Graeme Innes, manager of the centre, said: “We are looking for homes for Sylvester, a red-tailed boa constrictor, and Callahan, a carpet python.

“Carpet pythons prefer to live in trees so this will need to be incorporated into Callahan’s new home and taken into consideration by his new owner. He is around six feet long.

“He eats and sheds well but can get a bit grumpier than usual during the shedding process.

“Sylvester is well handled and loves to explore.

“Boas can live for around 25 years and we’ve estimated him to be between five and eight years old so taking Sylvester on is a long-term commitment.

“He will need a secure enclosure measuring around eight feet in length and three foot wide.

“They are fascinating creatures and we are hoping that a snake enthusiast will take either of these boys on.”

Anyone interested in rehoming either snake is asked to contact the Scottish SPCA on 03000 999 999.