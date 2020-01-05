Could you give one of these 10 exotic pets a new home in the north-east?

A north-east rescue centre is on the lookout for animal lovers to take custody of 10 exotic pets.

The Scottish SPCA charity is seeking potential owners for the new residents at its base on the A93 at Drumoak.

Some creatures end up at the centre because they have been mistreated and others are handed in there after they have escaped from home and their owners cannot be traced.

A new arrival at the centre is a tortoise who staff have named Meshell.

She was rescued by a Good Samaritan from Aberdeenshire who saw she was being sold irresponsibly.

While the charity’s staff do not know her exact age, they say she is “fairly young” – an important factor where looking after tortoises is concerned, as SSPCA animal care assistant Robert Morrison explained.

“They can live for 100 years or more, so it is important for anyone considering giving them a home to think of what would happen to them once they themselves are no longer here,” he added.

Meshell can eat fresh vegetables like kale, dandelions and collard greens along with fruit.

Tortoise food mixes and supplements are available from pet shops.

Also looking for a new home is a bearded dragon – brought in as stray three months ago.

Lovingly named after a Greek mythological figures, Hercules was found after being abandoned.

By far the most numerous exotic pet the centre houses are snakes. There are currently seven staying there.

One of them is Callahan, a carpet python who staff think is aged between nine and 11. They typically live up to 25 years.

He came to the centre because his owner had a change in circumstances.

Robert said: “Sometimes people take in snakes not realising they might be small but can grow significantly and need a lot of space as adults.”

The other snakes at the centre are Goose, Popcorn, Rose, Sloan and Dannika– all cornsnakes – and Sylvester the boa constrictor.

Visit scottishspca.org/rehome or call 0300 099 9999 for more information.