Could you give a lonely hen a new north-east home? This rehoming event is for you

Animal lovers in the north-east are being encouraged to give lonely hens a home.

The Little Hen Trust is will be hosting a rehoming event on Saturday at their Ellon and Aberdeen bases.

The trust, which looks to save ex-commercial hens from slaughter, wants to find new flocks and loving homes for their chickens – and they need your help.

Since being set up in April 2019, the trust has already saved over two-thousand hens and eighty cockerels.

There’s no need to be an experienced poultry keeper, as after-homing support will be available to all rehomers.

You can see some of their lovely chickens on The Little Hen Trust’s Facebook page.