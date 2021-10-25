Could scorpion venom protect us from new variants of Covid?

Scorpion venoms have been used in medicine for hundreds of years and are now being explored as a way to combat the threat of new coronavirus variants.

Scientists from Aberdeen University and the Suez Canal University in Egypt are studying the use of scorpion venoms as a source of novel drugs in a project supported by the Global Challenges Research Fund.

The venom from a scorpion contains a “fascinating cocktail” of biologically active peptides with many being very “potent neurotoxins”.

Several of the peptides have strong antibacterial and antiviral activities so they could serve as a good starting point to design novel anti-coronavirus drugs.

‘Many more await discovery’

The project is being led by Dr Wael Houssen, senior research fellow at Aberdeen University’s Institute of Medical Sciences, and Mohamed Abdel-Rahman, professor of molecular toxinology and physiology at the Suez Canal University.

Dr Houssen, who is also fellow of the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC), said: “The study of scorpion venoms as a source of novel drugs is an exciting and productive area worthy of further investigation.

“We have already seen that these venoms contain extremely potent bioactive peptides, and we believe that there are many more await discovery.”

Mr Abdel-Rahman added: “Several scorpion species including the most toxic in the world are widespread in Egypt.

“Their venoms have not yet been fully studied and may represent an unorthodox source of new medicines.”

Scorpions were collected following the relevant protocols and legislations and released into their natural habitats in the Egyptian Desert after milking their venoms.

A venomous gland was taken from each species so its genetic material could be analysed to reveal extensive information about the venom.

This process is very complex and involves many experiments due to the venom containing hundreds of toxins.

Once identified, Dr Houssen will use tailored enzymes in his lab to synthesise the venom into higher quantities and structurally modify it to create drug-like qualities which could be used to treat coronavirus variants.

What animal venoms are used in medicine?

A variety of animal venoms have been used in the world of medicine for centuries, most notably in traditional Chinese treatments.

Researchers from across the world are continuing to research the possibilities of treating cancers, HIV, arthritis and Alzheimer’s in this way.

The jararaca pit viper snake is believed to have saved more human lives than any other animal. One of the most widely prescribed blood pressure medications, captopril, was the first venom-based drug which is based on the snake’s venom.

In fact, many medicines that are readily available from the pharmacy have originated from animals.

