Could it be you? One lucky family will get to launch new Aberdeen Monopoly game

Families in the north-east are being urged to take their chance to launch a new board game as the deadline looms.

One lucky person or family will be picked to officially launch the new version of Aberdeen Monopoly, which is set to hit the shelves later this year.

The game’s makers have been searching for deserving north-east residents to help make it a launch to remember – and want people to get in touch to tell them why it should be them.

Those wishing to enter should submit entries centred around why they love Aberdeen.

These can take the form of photos, videos, poems, one-liners or montages.

Entries must be submitted by tomorrow to be in with a chance of winning.

The winner will be invited to the official launch – and will also receive the first game to roll off the presses.

Jennifer Lau, a custom games executive at Winning Moves UK, which will produce Aberdeen Monopoly, said: “We have had a great response and want to say a huge thank you to everyone who has entered so far.

“The most inventive and creative entry will win.

“The game will feature the great and the good of Aberdeen.

“Retailers have been putting in huge advance orders, even though the game won’t hit the shops until late October, in time for Christmas.”

Last month, the first square of the new game was announced, with Aberdeen-based charity Befriend a Child being awarded a Community Chest space.

Famous Monopoly locations will be replaced by north-east landmarks including Marischal College and Aberdeen FC’s Pittodrie Stadium.

It will also feature a number of locally-themed tokens, which were put to a public vote earlier this year and are set to be announced in the build-up to the official launch.

To enter, email VIP@6starpr.co.uk