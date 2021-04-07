Show Links
Could Aberdeen FC’s bid for a new stadium finally be nearing a conclusion?

by Dale Haslam
07/04/2021, 5:47 pm Updated: 07/04/2021, 6:51 pm
© Kenny Elrick/DC ThomsonCormack Park training base
Aberdeen Football Club’s quest to build a new stadium has certainly not been easy.

It took eight years for club bosses to find a location that ticked all the boxes – and that was just the start.

Since club leaders identified Kingsford as a good place to build a 20,000-capacity ground in 2016, there has been much debate about how a top-flight football club can live peacefully alongside a quiet West Aberdeen community.

