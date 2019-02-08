Costs drawn up to install stairlifts at Aberdeen sheltered housing complexes

Council officers have been instructed to look at how much it could cost to fit stairlifts in sheltered housing complexes across Aberdeen.

Councillor Steven Delaney put forward a motion asking Aberdeen City Council to investigate the costs involved with fitting stairlifts in all council-owned sheltered housing blocks with an upper floor.

Mr Delaney said it follows an incident late last year when a lift broke down in a sheltered housing block in the city, leaving one elderly woman unable to get back into her home after spending time in hospital, until she received assistance from firefighters.

Other residents with limited mobility were unable to access or leave their homes over the five-day period.

Councillors on the city growth and resources committee unanimously agreed that “high level” details on costs be reported to the council budget meeting on March 5.

Welcoming the move, Mr Delaney said this would give the opportunity for different political groups within the council to include the proposals in their budgets going forward.

He added: “We need to see what comes forward on budget day.

“What I didn’t want was to miss out on the budget and for a report to come back after it had happened.”