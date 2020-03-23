Coronavirus: Waterstones stores close doors due to outbreak

All UK Waterstones stores have temporarily closed in order to protect staff and customers from the coronavirus outbreak.

In an email sent to customers, the bookseller announced that it was closing all branches starting from today.

The chain has two branches in Aberdeen and Elgin.

The statement said: “To mitigate possible spread of the Coronavirus, and to protect the wellbeing of our customers and staff, sadly all branches of Waterstones will be temporarily closing their doors by the close of trade Monday 23 March until further notice.

“We would like to thank our customers for their messages of support during this most challenging of times, and we very much look forward to the moment we can open our doors once again. In the meantime, Waterstones.com remains open to serve your reading needs.”

