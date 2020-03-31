Coronavirus: ‘Vital’ for north-east charities to partner-up in order to aid most vulnerable

An Aberdeen charity boss says it is vital that organisations work together to help make sure vulnerable residents get access to food during the pandemic.

Aberdeen Cyrenians joined forces with three other charities, The Evening Express and Original 106 last week to help residents facing difficulties during the crisis.

The charities, including Social Bite, CFine and Aberdeen Foyer, are working together to make sure no one is left struggling to buy food and essential household items.

They have formed a partnership called AC2U to help individuals and families who cannot leave their homes to access essential goods.

Aberdeen Cyrenians, which supports people affected by homelessness, violence, domestic abuse and other forms of social exclusion, vowed to continue delivering its critical services.

CEO Mike Burns said: “These are uncharted waters demanding a partnership response.

“Working together to take care of those in need is vital to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of the most vulnerable people in our city.

“We are therefore doing all we can to ensure people’s most basic needs are met and ask that the public support us in this endeavour.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“As the outbreak progresses, there will doubtlessly be many more coming under extreme pressures who may be unable to meet their basic housing and food needs.

“With this strain on resources and people, working in partnership with Aberdeen City Council provides a collective support through Aberdeen City Council’s Feed the City Strategy.”

He added: “These services over the next three months will be a vital lifeline for highly vulnerable people in Aberdeen.

“We’d like to thank the public and the many businesses offering us their support, and those who donated, enabling this service development.”

The charities are appealing for non-perishable food as well as cleaning products, hygiene products and nappies.

They can be handed in at Sainsbury’s at Berryden, Asda at Middleton Park and the Tesco stores at Wellington Road and in Westhill.

Mike explained how the AC2U service will work, saying: “We’ve basically turned our direct access service inside-out so instead of people coming to us, we’re now, as part of a consortium of partners, going out to people and delivering food and welfare resources.

“Pooling resources can have a really big impact and there’s a great network of charities in Aberdeen which I know will work together to help our most vulnerable.”

How to donate

Online cash donations – https://app.donorfy.com/donate/3YSBIBZ3Z8/Coronavirusappeal

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/donate/638083983420648/

Phone – text ‘AC2U’ to 70085 to donate £5 Anyone able to supply food should email: ICanHelp@AC2U.org

For the Amazon wishlist go to: http://amzn.eu/8sbJELp – please email ICanHelp@ac2u.org to notify when a purchase is made and advise of delivery estimation so staff are available to accept donations

Shopping deliveries can be sent to 62 Summer Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1SD

To apply for assistance

Applications can be made through www.AC2U.org or 0300 300 0903 (option 8)

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.