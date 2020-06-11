Coronavirus: Virtual visits to be rolled out at north-east jail

People will be able to virtually visit family or friends in a north-east super jail by the end of the month.

The Scottish Prison Service (SPS) has announced a new virtual visits system is being rolled out at three prisons next week, in a bid to adapt to social distancing rules.

And is hoped to be in place at all its facilities, including HMP Grampian in Peterhead, by the end of the June.

A statement said: “We recognise the value and importance of family contact and the impact that the restrictions we have had to put in place, particularly the suspension of visits, have had on those in our care and their families.

“We have been working hard to introduce initiatives to enable better contact and we are delighted to announce that virtual visits will be available in three of our prisons from next week. These prisons are HMP & YOI Polmont, HMP & YOI Cornton Vale and HMP Shotts.

“Roll-out to the remaining prisons will happen in the coming weeks and we anticipate that virtual visits will be available in all our prisons by the end of the month.

