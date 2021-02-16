Coronavirus vaccination clinic in Forres to be moved

The coronavirus vaccination clinic in Forres will be moved to a larger venue next week.

Residents have, until now, been receiving their coronavirus jags at Mosset Park, home of the town’s Highland League football team.

However, NHS Grampian has now decided to move the clinic to Forres Town Hall from Monday due to it providing more flexibility.

A spokeswoman said: “We know this move will be disappointing for everyone at Forres Mechanics and it is certainly no reflection on the support we have received from the chairman and the board who have gone above and beyond to assist us.

“This is a mass vaccination programme aiming to vaccinate every adult in Grampian and designed to protect as many people in the north-east of Scotland as possible, as quickly as possible.

“We know that people are eager to get vaccinated and we would like to thank everyone for their patience as we work our way through the priority vaccination groups.”

The clinic will operate at Forres Town Hall from 10am to 6pm on Mondays to Fridays.

Appointment letters are being sent out by the national service. Residents have been advised not to contact their GP or the NHS for a vaccine but to wait until they receive a letter.