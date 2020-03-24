Coronavirus: Trump’s north-east golf course closed after lockdown enforced

Trump’s north-east golf course has temporarily closed amid the Government’s increased coronavirus measures.

The Trump International estate at Menie, which includes a golf course, restaurant and hotel, has now been shut after Prime Minister Boris Johnson put the UK on lockdown.

The closure was announced earlier this morning on social media this morning.

It is with great regret that due to the unprecedented development of COVID-19 and the Government’s strict health and… Posted by Trump Scotland on Tuesday, 24 March 2020

In a statement, Trump International said: “It is with great regret that due to the unprecedented development of Covid-19 and the Government’s strict health and safety mandates, all facilities at Trump International, Scotland are closed until further notice.”

It comes after a number of shopping and leisure facilities close across the north-east following government orders.

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: